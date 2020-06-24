Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Kids between the age of 13 and 18 in Pittsburgh can attend a free virtual coding camp this summer.
The city is offering hour-long classes over four weeks.
Students have until July 6 to register, and it’s on a first come first serve basis.
Rec2Tech is a city initiative to deliver high-level tech skills to students served in recreation centers.
The website says: “This initiative has a specific focus on creating equitable access to some of Pittsburgh’s most vulnerable communities to ensure that all residents are equipped with the tools necessary to be successful in the jobs of the future.”
You can get more information and register to sign up here.
