PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The father and son charged in the shooting death of 19-year-old Amari Wise in New Castle were scheduled for court hearings Wednesday.

However, the preliminary hearing for Connor Henry was postponed, and his father, Todd Henry, waived his charges to court.

Wise went missing since earlier this month, then his body was found last week in Shenango Township.

Connor Henry is facing charges of criminal homicide and tampering with evidence. He was arrested in Ocean City, Maryland.

He was extradited back to Lawrence County last week.

His father is accused of moving Wise’s body and trying to get rid of evidence. He faces conspiracy, obstruction and tampering charges.

Wise’s funeral was held last Saturday.

