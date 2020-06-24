PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — CVS is partnering with the state Department of Health to offer free coronavirus testing for nursing home residents and staff members.

CVS says it will administer up to 50,000 tests, announced Wednesday in a release.

There will be a three-tiered priority list for testing, the release says. It starts with facilities with new or ongoing outbreaks, followed by facilities with a history of a resolved outbreak and then facilities with no outbreaks.

“We are so pleased to have this level of collaboration and assistance from CVS Health,” state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a release. “COVID-19 is a particularly challenging situation for congregate settings, particularly our nursing home facilities. This partnership strengthens and increases access to ensure universal testing is completed in nursing homes, as required in the order issued earlier this month. It will provide us the opportunity to better address outbreaks and work to prevent future outbreaks in nursing home facilities.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 495 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, in addition to more than 50 new deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 83,191 since Tuesday’s report.