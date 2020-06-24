WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — A woman is accused of beating another woman with a baseball bat over an alleged Facebook disagreement.

Shyanne Hawk says she still lives in physical and mental pain since the alleged incident. She says her right eye remains partially closed and she has headaches after Dezarea Lilley allegedly beat her with a baseball bat at the beginning of the year.

“I haven’t been able to use both eyes. I have to get surgery and may have to get multiple surgeries,” Hawk said. “I’ve struggled with it. I’ve been struggling with depression because I don’t feel like myself. I don’t have my eyes.”

On Jan. 8, state police say Lilley showed up at Hawk’s Scottdale residence looking to settle a score after an argument on Facebook.

On the stand Wednesday at Lilley’s preliminary hearing, Hawk claims Lilley and a man attacked her.

Hawk confronted the pair with a bat but claims Lilley grabbed it off her and hit her in the head repeatedly.

Hawk said she never met Lilley until the day of the alleged attack.

“My client doesn’t know where Scottdale is,” said defense attorney Tim Dawson.

Dawson said his client has an alibi.

“She claims to have been in the state of South Carolina at the time of this incident,” Dawson said. “She is denying all these charges.”

Lilley now awaits trial on several felony counts, including aggravated assault. She is in the Westmoreland County Jail.

“Her being in jail for at least a year or maybe longer, as long as my eye’s been messed, that’s justice,” Hawk said.