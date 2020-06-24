PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two suspects are now facing homicide charges after a 63-year-old was allegedly beaten to death.

The assault turned into a homicide case after the victim died over the weekend.

Charges against 31-year-old Marlon Johnson were upgraded to homicide Tuesday. Now, police say 27-year-old Madera Johnson has been arrested and is also facing a homicide charged.

Pittsburgh Police and paramedics were dispatched to the 7200 block of Frankstown Avenue last Friday just before 5 p.m. for a reported assault.

When they arrived, officers and paramedics discovered a 63-year-old male with severe head trauma. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Later that evening, officers detained a man who police identified as Marlon Johnson.

He was taken to Pittsburgh Police headquarters for questioning before being arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail on aggravated assault charges.

The victim ultimately passed away and police upgraded charges against Marlon Johnson to homicide on Tuesday.

Then on Wednesday, Madera Johnson was taken into custody.