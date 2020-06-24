Comments
INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) – Several shots were fired at a house near Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s campus on Tuesday.
According to the Indiana Borough Police, someone open fired on the house along North Third Street near the intersection with Philadelphia Street.
“Several witnesses are being interviewed, it appears that the gunshots were fired from outside of the residence, toward the residence, and most likely from a vehicle,” said Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl.
No one was hurt in the shooting and no arrests have been made.
