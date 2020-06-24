INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — State police have taken one person into custody in connection with an armed robbery in Indiana County.

Thomas Lindsay, 20, of Indiana Borough, was arrested Wednesday morning at a home in White Township.

Lindsay is charged with robbery, terroristic threats, theft and receiving stolen property.

According to state police, Lindsay was one of the suspects allegedly involved in an armed robbery Tuesday at a home in White Township.

They say Lindsay and two other suspects were armed and demanded money and drugs from a man and woman inside.

At one point, the victims say they were told to undress, and were searched for drugs.

The suspects took off with marijuana, cell phones and cash.

