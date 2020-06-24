PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Many boroughs, townships and other municipalities have cancelled their Fourth of July celebrations, but some places are pushing forward with plans for fireworks.
The City of Pittsburgh is among the cancellations.
But here are some places that are holding fireworks displays.
Allegheny County
Armstrong County
Beaver County
Beaver County BOOM! – Fireworks on Saturday, July 4, at 9:30 p.m.
Butler County
Cranberry Township Community Days – Fireworks on Saturday, July 11, at 9:30 p.m.
Mars Borough – Fireworks will begin at dusk on Saturday, July 4
Fayette County
BOOM! Fireworks Over Fayette 2020 – Fireworks will begin at dusk on Sunday, June 28, with best viewing at Uniontown Mall
Greene County
Waynesburg Lions Club Fireworks Celebration – Fireworks will begin at dusk on Saturday, July 4, at the Greene County Fairgrounds
Indiana County
Fireworks Display – Saturday, July 4
Star Spangled Celebration Canceled at Mack Park
Lawrence County
Fourth of July at Pearson Park – Fireworks at 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, at Pearson Park in New Castle
Mercer County
Sunset Paddle and Fireworks – Saturday, July 4 from 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. at McArther Boat Launch
Single kayak rental with all lights and gear secluded bay of Pymatuning Lake to watch Sunset & Fireworks
Call 724-877-6104 for details
Somerset County
Seven Springs Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration – Saturday, July 4, parking lots will open at 8 p.m. for the 9:30 p.m. show
Washington County
Charleroi Fourth of July Celebration – Fireworks on Saturday, July 4, at 9:30 p.m. at Charleroi Community Park
Monongahela Fourth of July Celebration – Fireworks on Saturday, July 4 at 9:45 p.m. at the Monongahela Aquatorium (As noted on website, all events tentative due to pandemic.)
Westmoreland County
Here Comes The Boom – Socially distanced, drive-in style fireworks display at the Westmoreland County Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 4, at 10 p.m.
