PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Many boroughs, townships and other municipalities have cancelled their Fourth of July celebrations, but some places are pushing forward with plans for fireworks.

The City of Pittsburgh is among the cancellations.

But here are some places that are holding fireworks displays.

Allegheny County

Armstrong County

Beaver County

Beaver County BOOM! – Fireworks on Saturday, July 4, at 9:30 p.m.

Click here for more information

Butler County

Cranberry Township Community Days – Fireworks on Saturday, July 11, at 9:30 p.m.

Click here for more information

Mars Borough – Fireworks will begin at dusk on Saturday, July 4

Click here for more information

Fayette County

BOOM! Fireworks Over Fayette 2020 – Fireworks will begin at dusk on Sunday, June 28, with best viewing at Uniontown Mall

Click here for more information

Greene County

Waynesburg Lions Club Fireworks Celebration – Fireworks will begin at dusk on Saturday, July 4, at the Greene County Fairgrounds

Click here for more information

Indiana County

Fireworks Display – Saturday, July 4

Star Spangled Celebration Canceled at Mack Park

Click here for more information

Lawrence County

Fourth of July at Pearson Park – Fireworks at 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, at Pearson Park in New Castle

Click here for more information

Mercer County

Sunset Paddle and Fireworks – Saturday, July 4 from 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. at McArther Boat Launch

Single kayak rental with all lights and gear secluded bay of Pymatuning Lake to watch Sunset & Fireworks

Call 724-877-6104 for details

Click here for more information

Somerset County

Seven Springs Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration – Saturday, July 4, parking lots will open at 8 p.m. for the 9:30 p.m. show

Click here for more information

Washington County

Charleroi Fourth of July Celebration – Fireworks on Saturday, July 4, at 9:30 p.m. at Charleroi Community Park

Monongahela Fourth of July Celebration – Fireworks on Saturday, July 4 at 9:45 p.m. at the Monongahela Aquatorium (As noted on website, all events tentative due to pandemic.)

Westmoreland County

Here Comes The Boom – Socially distanced, drive-in style fireworks display at the Westmoreland County Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 4, at 10 p.m.

Click here for more information