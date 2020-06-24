ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — North Allegheny is the first WPIAL school to add a girls wrestling program.
On Wednesday, the North Allegheny School Board approved the addition of the new program.
North Allegheny joins Easton Area High School, J.P. McCaskey High School and Executive Education Academy as the only schools in the state to have girls wrestling teams.
Dan Heckert, who is an assistant coach for the North Allegheny boys wrestling team, will coach the girls squad.
“We’re very excited to add women’s wrestling to the number of programs that we have here at North Allegheny,” North Allegheny Athletic Director Bob Bozzuto said in a release. “We believe it will be very beneficial to our female student-athletes.”
“It’s a trendsetting moment for North Allegheny to be on the cutting edge, to say we’re not waiting for someone else to do it. We’re going to do it and do it successfully,” coach Heckert said in a release.
