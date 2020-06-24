GREEN TREE (KDKA) – The Parkway Center Giant will be resuming regular, in-person customer shopping operations starting at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the location had been operating as a curbside pickup center since May.

“The COVID-19 pandemic gave us an urgent opportunity to innovate, finding ways to offer contactless grocery pickup and home delivery on a large scale and the conversion of our Parkway Center store was critical in meeting the needs of Pittsburgh-area guests,” said Giant Eagle Spokesperson Jannah Jablonowski. “With the increased capacity of our surrounding supermarkets and continued service at Parkway Center, we are able to accommodate the increased demand for contactless grocery services. Same-day and next-day pickup and delivery slots are now available to guests at most locations, and with that, we felt it was time to welcome guests back into our Parkway Center Giant Eagle.”

Customers will still be able to place curbside pickup orders and home delivery orders daily from 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.