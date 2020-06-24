PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A study found Pennsylvania is among the least patriotic states in America.
WalletHub released its rankings of “2020’s Most Patriotic States in America.”
Pennsylvania ranked No. 37 overall, with only 13 states having lower patriotism marks, according to WalletHub.
In the study, WalletHub says it used 13 categories to evaluate each state’s patriotism. They looked at the state’s military enlistees, veterans per 1,000 civilian adults, adults who voted in 2016 and volunteer rate, among others.
Pennsylvania ranked No. 47 in the “military engagement’ rankings and No. 32 in the “civic engagement” rankings.
New Hampshire was the most patriotic, while New Jersey came in at No. 50.
Last year, New Castle was named one of the most patriotic cities in the country.
Click here to read more about WalletHub’s study.
