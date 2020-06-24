PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates have locked up their crown jewel from the 2020 MLB Draft.

On Wednesday, the team announced the signing of No. 7 pick Nick Gonzales.

OFFICIAL: We have signed our first-round pick INF Nick Gonzales, the 7th overall selection in the 2020 #MLBDraft. pic.twitter.com/J0YeP609pG — Pirates (@Pirates) June 24, 2020

The infielder was selected out of New Mexico State, where he hit .399 in his three seasons.

As a sophomore, Gonzales led Division I with a .432 batting average while earning numerous accolades.

Gonzales also had a Division I-best on-base streak of 82 games at the time the 2020 season was suspended.

Gonzales began his career at New Mexico State as a walk-on and later became the highest drafted player in New Mexico State history.

“We are thrilled to add Nick Gonzales to the Pirates family,” said Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington in a statement. “Nick has been an elite performer at every level of his baseball career. Nick has a broad skill set which allows him to impact multiple areas of the game. Just as importantly, Nick has demonstrated a deep passion for the game and for learning and improvement. We believe those qualities will allow him to continue finding new levels of performance and, one day, to become a valuable member of our Major League team. We welcome Nick and his family to the Pirates.”