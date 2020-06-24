PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – “Baby Shark.” It’s the song that gets stuck in everyone’s head, but now the Pittsburgh Zoo has a real reason to be singing.
The zoo says its real life baby blacktip reef sharks are ready to meet the public. You can now see them through the outdoor PPG Aquarium window.
Baby shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo! 🦈 You can now see our real life baby blacktip reef sharks through our outdoor PPG Aquarium window! They were recently born on May 13, 2020. pic.twitter.com/987OrYEEeY
— Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium (@PghZoo) June 24, 2020
They were born on May 13, the zoo says.
The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium reopened to the public using a “timed ticketing system” earlier this month when Allegheny County and much of southwestern Pennsylvania moved to the “green” phase of the governor’s coronavirus reopening plan.
However, all visitors will need to have a confirmed timed ticket in order to enter and walk around the zoo.
The tickets are available at this link on the zoo’s website.
