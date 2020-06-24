Comments
SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A man that appeared to badly beaten in South Fayette Township over the weekend has died.
According to the medical examiner, 56-year-old Jeffery Harouse died at the hospital on Monday afternoon.
He was found Sunday morning on Ridge Point Circle. Police say he left a local bar and returned home by a ride-share service.
The video shows the car driving away and the victim walking out of frame.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).
