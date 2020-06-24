JULY 4th FIREWORKS:Click here for a list of local fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are looking for a woman accused of escaping from the Renewal Community Corrections Center.

The state police say Linsey Williams signed out of the center on Tuesday and when she returned, she was unable to clear the metal detector.

Police say she then walked out, and a warrant for escape has been issued.

If you have any information, contact the state police at 412-299-1607.

