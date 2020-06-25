PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Five school districts in Butler County have joined a lawsuit against an e-cigarette maker.
Butler, Karns City, Mars, Moniteau and South Butler argue Juul and its parent company, Altria, have marketed their products directly to students.
The district says, as a result, they’ve been forced to take out the expense of stopping students from vaping.
The law firm that filed the lawsuit is also reaching out to other school districts that may want to join the case.
The Moniteau School District released a statement, saying:
“It is fair to say that the impact of the e-cigarette crisis has been felt by youth from all districts. Moniteau School District has and will continue to educate our students on the extreme dangers of these products. We fully support this lawsuit in its objective to reduce the targeting of youth by manufacturer marketing campaigns. Further, we recognize that more work must be done to assist our students in recovery from their ongoing nicotine addiction.”
