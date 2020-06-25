PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With many people still out of work because of the Coronavirus pandemic, there’s a continuing need for food in our area.

There was a long line of cars at Station Square Thursday to receive three boxes of food.

The food distribution event was held at Highmark Stadium with an assist from the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

Thank you to all of our volunteers at today’s @PghFoodBank distribution! We’re thankful for your help and proud to support our community. pic.twitter.com/dlnVknU8h3 — Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (@RiverhoundsSC) June 25, 2020

Officials with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank say the distributions continue to help those who remain out of work or are just getting back to work.

“They still have to recover from all the months that they were out of work. So we’re just going to continue to do these until the community tells us otherwise,” Charlese McKinney, of the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, said.

The Food Bank will hold its next food distribution on Saturday.

It will be at Penn Avenue and Trenton Avenue in Wilkinsburg, near the LifeCare Hospital.

The distribution starts at 11 a.m.

To learn more about upcoming food distributions, visit the Food Bank’s website here.