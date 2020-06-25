PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Department of Justice says those flyers you may have seen online about face mask requirements and Americans with disabilities may not be real.

The flyers are about the American with Disabilities Act and the use of face masks, claim the person is exempt from mask requirements.

But the Department of Justice says it did not issue or endorse these postings.

The Department of Justice says the public should only rely on information on its website.

This is what the Pennsylvania Department of Health says about the Wolf administration’s order to wear masks in public:

“It is recommended that all Pennsylvanians wear a mask any time they leave their homes for life-sustaining reasons. Members of the public are encouraged to wear homemade cloth or fabric masks and save surgical masks and N95 respirators for health care workers and first responders. Businesses that serve the public within a building or defined area require all customers to wear masks while on premises, and deny entry to individuals not wearing masks, unless the business is providing medication, medical supplies, or food, in which case the business must provide alternative methods of pick-up or delivery of goods. Individuals who cannot wear a mask due to a medical condition (including children the age of 2 years) may enter the premises without having to provide medical documentation. Businesses must provide masks for employees to wear during their time at the business, and make it a mandatory requirement while at the work site, except to the extent an employee is using break time to eat or drink.”

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: