PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police say a man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend last night.

According to Pittsburgh Police, they were called to the 1100 block of Smithon Street just before midnight Wednesday. When they arrived, they discovered a 3-year-old in the house, but his mother was nowhere to be found.

Officers contacted the missing woman’s family, who they say expressed concerns about her abusive ex-boyfriend.

(Photo Credit: Allegheny County Jail)

Police say multiple units and agencies searched the area. It was around 1 a.m. when police located the victim’s vehicle with a man in Wilkinsburg.

Thirty-year-old Kelvin Darryl Isom II was arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery and unlawful restraint.

The woman was not hurt.

