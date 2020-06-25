PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have arrested a young man wanted for assault, vandalism and looting during the downtown Pittsburgh riot on May 30.

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh police said 20-year-old Jordan Erdos was arrested.

He is charged with aggravated assault, riot, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.

On June 25, 2020 DAAT detectives arrested Jordan Erdos, 20, of Butler, PA in connection with the May 30 demonstrations downtown. He is charged with Aggravated Assault, Riot, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and Disorderly Conduct. — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) June 25, 2020

Peaceful protests the Saturday following George Floyd’s death turned violent after they were “hijacked,” Pittsburgh officials say.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich says a small number of people allegedly damaged 71 businesses, looted goods and left more than a dozen officers hurt.

The Damage Assessment and Accountability Taskforce is compromised of state and federal law enforcement agencies gathering evidence in order to identify this small group of people accused of turning peaceful protests into riots.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7800 and ask for the task force or email DAAT@Pittsburghpa.gov.