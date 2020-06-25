PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto says the current moment calls for more than just police reform.
“I call it the third quarter of the Civil Rights Movement,” he said. “After a long, dormant halftime, we’re back.”
The mayor says what Pittsburgh needs is equity and reinvestment in lower-income communities.
As for the police, Peduto says there needs to be a look at training and making sure officers are engaged in the community.
“And then how we discipline our officers and that’s where we need the help of our state and our state leaders,” he said. “Under the rules they place on cities throughout Pennsylvania, we don’t have the ability to discipline like we do any other city employee.”
Earlier this week, Mayor Peduto responded to the 12 demands made by the Black Activist and Organizer Collective.
