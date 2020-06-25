HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 579 new cases of Coronavirus on Thursday, in addition to more than 39 new deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 83,770 since Wednesday’s report. The health department says 78 percent of those patients have recovered, which means their cases weren’t recorded as a death and it’s been more than 30 days since their first positive tests or onset of symptoms.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has reached 6,557.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

There are 621,031 patients who have tested negative to date. Additionally, there are 632 probable or unconfirmed cases at this time.

To see the state’s county-by-county breakdown of cases and deaths, visit this link.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.

