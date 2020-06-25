PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As part of a restructuring amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Pirates fired multiple department heads and other staffers, according to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
The Post-Gazette reports the firing happened on Thursday. Jason Mackey reports around 25 people were fired.
Total number affected by the Pirates firings today is believed to be around 25.
— Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) June 25, 2020
The Post-Gazette says some of the workers had been with the team for decades.
In May, the Pirates announced furloughs and pay reductions for some employees. Some of the employees fired on Thursday were furloughed in May, according to the Post-Gazette.
After shutting down in March, the 2020 season will start July 23 or 24 in empty ballparks. Each team will play 10 games against each of its four division rivals and four games vs. each of the five clubs in the corresponding division in the other league.
