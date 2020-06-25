OAKMONT, Pa. (KDKA) – The details of the abuse that Bella Rae Seachrist endured and ultimately lost her life from are both disturbing and heartbreaking.

Two people are already in custody and in jail but police are looking for a third – Alexis Herrera.

Herrera is the step-mother’s sister and police describe her as a Hispanic woman, 5’6″ tall, weighing 220 pounds.

According to the criminal complaint, Herrera had numerous videos and pictures of the severe abuse of the child on her cell phone.

There are also text messages between Herrera and her sister, Laura Ramirez, commenting and complimenting about locking the child in a closet.

Ramirez is in jail and so is the child’s father, Jose Eduardo Salazar-Ortiz.

All three are facing serious charges, including criminal homicide.

Earlier this month, first responders found the child not breathing in the 10th Street Oakmont home.

Police say she was located in a bathtub and appeared bruised and malnourished.

She later died at Children’s Hospital.

A friend of the mother, Arika Simmers, told KDKA News that the mother was going through a tough time and the father had custody of the child.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Herrera and anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call county police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.