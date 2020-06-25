Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A 15th Port Authority employee — a bus driver who works out of the West Mifflin garage — has tested positive for coronavirus.
Port Authority says it learned of this positive test Thursday. The bus driver last drove on Tuesday and has been recovering at home since.
The employee had been traveling out of state before testing positive, Port Authority says.
This is the 15th Port Authority employee to test positive for coronavirus. It’s the agency’s first case since May 5. All the other employees have recovered.
A crew is deep cleaning the West Mifflin garage as well as the buses recently operated by the driver.
