PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Up to 1,000 cars will be able to get diapers on Thursday morning in the parking lots of PPG Paints Arena on Thursday morning.

The distribution is a collaborative effort between Global Links, the Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Penguins Foundation.

Parents or caregivers will be able to get one case of diapers that includes four packs of diapers and a pack of wipes.

This distribution is aimed at helping families of small children that may be experiencing financial hardship during the coronavirus pandemic. This is due to the fact that diapers are not approved items for SNAP or EBT benefits.

Beginning at 10:00 a.m. and lasting until 1:00 p.m. in the parking lots of PPG Paints Arena, cars can turn onto Logan Street from Centre Avenue and will be directed to pick up the diapers.

Families will be able to get one case of diapers of the same size or two packs of two different sizes of diapers.

For perspective, the Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank says in the past two months they have distributed more than 160,000 diapers.

Last year at this same time, they only distributed about 50,000 diapers per month.