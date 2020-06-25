LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is heading to Ohio for the unveiling of a new electric pickup truck.
The truck is being built by a start-up company in the massive factory that once housed GM’s Lordstown assembly plant.
Lordstown Motors Corp. expects to hire hundreds of employees this year to build the truck. GM employed around 4,500 workers at the peak of car production in Lordstown.
Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan says he welcomes Pence’s visit on Thursday and looks forward to working with the Trump administration to ensure Lordstown Motors’ success.
Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine decided against attending the unveiling, saying he and first lady Fran DeWine have been avoiding crowds because of the coronavirus.
