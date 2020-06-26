PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh will hold a memorial Mass for those who have died during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a release on Friday, the diocese says Bishop David Zubik will livestream the Mass on Sunday at 10 a.m.

“Some of the deepest spiritual pain during this pandemic has been suffered by those who could not have a funeral Mass for their loved one. They have been on my heart and in my prayers. Our priests are now working with those families to schedule individual memorial Masses, but that will unfold over time,” Bishop Zubik said in a release.

In the release, the diocese says more than 800 names have been submitted to be included in the Mass after the Catholic Cemeteries Association invited those it had served during the pandemic to submit names of loved ones.

“On Mothers’ Day and Memorial Day, the Catholic Cemeteries Association surveyed visitors about how to serve best them during the pandemic,” the release said. “The Memorial Mass was the result.”

The service can be viewed here.