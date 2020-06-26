JULY 4th FIREWORKS:Click here for a list of local fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Protesters are gathering in East Liberty this afternoon for a Black Lives Matter demonstration.

The protesters began gathering around 3 p.m. at Centre and Penn Avenues by the Target.

The march is organized by a student studying criminal justice at Robert Morris University. She tells KDKA’s Royce Jones that despite continued demonstrations, the message about ending racism still isn’t getting through.

“There’s a lot of racists out here. Even my hometown, it’s a quiet town, but the racism is very alive. I still believe it is everywhere in this country,” said organizer Faith McClendon, a native of Canonsburg.

At 4 p.m., the crowd began circling the intersection by the Target.

The speakers asked this question of the crowd, “What are you doing to be anti-racist?”

The crowd then began marching down Centre Avenue in the direction of Shadyside.

