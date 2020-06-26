PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Protesters are gathering in East Liberty this afternoon for a Black Lives Matter demonstration.

The protesters began gathering around 3 p.m. at Centre and Penn Avenues by the Target.

The march is organized by a student studying criminal justice at Robert Morris University. She tells KDKA’s Royce Jones that despite continued demonstrations, the message about ending racism still isn’t getting through.

“There’s a lot of racists out here. Even my hometown, it’s a quiet town, but the racism is very alive. I still believe it is everywhere in this country,” said organizer Faith McClendon, a native of Canonsburg.

A #BlackLivesMatter protest is starting up in East Liberty. It’s organized by an RMU Student who told me despite continued demonstrations people still aren’t getting the message that racism needs to go. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/o4Ko7ezBL8 — Royce KDKA 🖥 (@roycejonesnews) June 26, 2020

At 4 p.m., the crowd began circling the intersection by the Target.

The speakers asked this question of the crowd, “What are you doing to be anti-racist?”

What are you doing to be anti-racist? That’s the question speakers are posing to the crowd at this #BLM protest. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/qKeQbgBY3r — Royce KDKA 🖥 (@roycejonesnews) June 26, 2020

The crowd then began marching down Centre Avenue in the direction of Shadyside.

Crowd is moving down Centre Avenue in the direction of Shadyside. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/YAY0mti5Za — Royce KDKA 🖥 (@roycejonesnews) June 26, 2020

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.