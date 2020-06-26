Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Nashville

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Though she is older, Nashville still has plenty of energy and would love a family that could keep her mentally and physically active. She would also like to be the only pet in the house, so that she can have all of the love for herself! Nashville would do best with a house with older children, at least 13-years-old.

To find out more about how to adopt Nashville, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Bob & Jax

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Bob belonged to an older couple and lost his loving home when they both passed away. He misses them and needs to find a new family. Bob is 9 and a half years of age. He likes to talk and can be independent.

Bob is used to a quiet home, and has never lived with children. It takes a while for him to adjust to new situations so he needs a quiet and patient person.

Bob is eligible for our Golden Buddies Program that matches mature pets with senior citizens (age 65+). Bob is neutered, house trained, and is a good fit with other cats.

To find out more about how to adopt Bob, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Jax thought he had a good home, but his owners just decided they did not want to bother with their dogs anymore. We are looking for the home he deserves — one with with lots of love and that will give him attention.

Jax is a great dog! He is friendly. Jax loves people. He likes going for long walks. Jax loves to play with toys.

He has lived with other dogs and gets along with them. He has not lived with children. Jax is house trained, neutered and has all his shots.

To find out more about how to adopt Jax, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

