MONROEVILLE (KDKA) – Three restaurants in Monroeville are currently closed due to employees testing positive for COVID-19.

Mad Mex, Dad’s Pub & Grub, and the Rosecliff Tavern have all closed temporarily.

In a Facebook post, Mad Mex said the employee who worked last Tuesday, tested positive for COVID-19.

They say the closure is temporary and that the safety of their employees is the number one concern.

Another restaurant, the Rosecliff Tavern, announced they were closing temporarily when they learned an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

Rosecliff Tavern says they were notified of the positive case on Tuesday afternoon and closed shortly thereafter.

“The employee was told they were exposed by another positive person on Sunday and set up testing for Monday morning,” the restaurant said on Facebook. “The employee worked 4 days total last week, only 2 of the days since being in contact with the suspected exposure, which was unknown until Sunday.”

Dad’s Pub & Grub is also closed after an employee learned last week they had come into contact with someone outside of work who had tested positive for coronavirus.

That employee also tested positive for COVID-19 and last worked last Wednesday and Thursday.

Dad’s Pub & Grub also closed its Braddock Hills location and stopped its food trucks.

Also, the Pittsburgh Tribune Review reports that three Monroeville police officers have tested positive for coronavirus.

The report says that operations at the Monroeville Police Department have not been interrupted and all CDC guidelines are being followed.

There were no reports on the officers’ ranks, when they were diagnosed, nor when they last worked.