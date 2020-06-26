JULY 4th FIREWORKS:Click here for a list of local fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July
By Ron Smiley
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s going to be another fantastic day across western Pennsylvania with expected high temperatures in the mid-80s.

It will be slightly warmer than yesterday and humidity levels will stay on the low side with dew points nearing 60 degrees.

An isolated rain shower could move in around this afternoon, but it will be similar to yesterday’s afternoon rain coverage.

Heading into the overnight hours, things will start to change. A warm front will sweep through the area with the main difference being humidity levels on the rise.

This warm front will also bring a chance for overnight storms.

Those stormy conditions are expected to stick around through the day on Saturday and possibly Sunday.

