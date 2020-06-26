Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh now has seven new paramedics.
A swearing-in ceremony was held on Thursday at the North Shore’s Fallen Officers Memorial.
These ceremonies are usually held in the City Council Chambers but due to the coronavirus pandemic, a socially-distant ceremony was held outside.
The new paramedics will help fill some of the need for first responders.
“Through the collective bargaining agreements and changing our schedule, we now have a waiting list of individuals that want to become City of Pittsburgh paramedics and EMTs,” said Wendell Hissrich, the Pittsburgh Public Safety Director.
Hissrich is also reminding residents that the city is always looking for new EMTs.
