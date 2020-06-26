JULY 4th FIREWORKS:Click here for a list of local fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July
OAKLAND, Pa. (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh Police Department is investigating an off-campus stabbing.

On Friday, university police issued a crime alert after police responded to a stabbing at approximately 7:06 pm in the 500 block of Oak Hill Drive.

When law enforcement arrived, they found the victim, who said he was stabbed by an unknown person who fled in a black colored vehicle towards Eckstein Place.

Police say the suspect is black, in his 20s and skinny. He was wearing a white tank top, black gym shorts and had with a gun.

