OAKLAND, Pa. (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh Police Department is investigating an off-campus stabbing.
On Friday, university police issued a crime alert after police responded to a stabbing at approximately 7:06 pm in the 500 block of Oak Hill Drive.
When law enforcement arrived, they found the victim, who said he was stabbed by an unknown person who fled in a black colored vehicle towards Eckstein Place.
Police say the suspect is black, in his 20s and skinny. He was wearing a white tank top, black gym shorts and had with a gun.
