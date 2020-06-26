PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With complaints up significantly, not just across the city, but all across the country, the City of Pittsburgh has formed a Fireworks Taskforce.

According to city officials, fireworks complaint calls have increased 389% compared to last year. From June 1-21 of this year, Pittsburgh Police received 137 complaints compared to last year’s 28 calls.

The new task force will address the use of illegal fireworks within city limits.

It is made up of Pittsburgh Police officers and Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire investigators.

City officials say, with this year’s Fourth of July celebration cancelled due to Coronavirus, many people are conducting their own private fireworks shows. However, they warn the public that all consumer fireworks “pose significant dangers to police and property.”

They also say fireworks, even those recently legalized, “can almost never be set off legally inside city limits.”

“City law prohibits the use of fireworks, even those that are legal, within 150 feet of any structure. Fireworks are also prohibited in all parks, any public space and on private property without consent of the landowner,” the city says.

In a news release, City Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich says, “As a Pittsburgh native myself, I understand that fireworks are an important part of the way we celebrate our Independence Day. Unfortunately, as a result of the ongoing battle against the deadly Coronavirus, all fireworks and public gatherings have been cancelled this year. Please remember that fireworks are a real fire hazard and can be very dangerous. I urge everyone to exercise caution this year and not use them.”

Anyone caught violating the fireworks law could face a $100 fine and possible seizure of their fireworks.

There are several places still putting on fireworks shows for this year’s Fourth of July, click here for the growing list.