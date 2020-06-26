PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh woman is facing charges following a traffic stop where police say they found two open cans of Budweiser on the floor, a marijuana grinder in the center console and four children unbuckled in the back seat.

Court paper work says an officer pulled Lakisha Borner over on Centre Avenue at Fullerton Street for vehicle and traffic violations. When the officer asked for her license, she allegedly told him she didn’t have one.

The officer noticed she had bloodshot, glassy eyes and slurred speech, police say. The officer also noticed open beer cans and a marijuana grinder in the car along with four children between the ages of 3 and 6 who weren’t in car seats and were not buckled.

Police say Borner tried to run away. After a struggle, she allegedly refused a field sobriety test but said she’d take a blood draw. Court paperwork says she was then arrested and taken to the hospital, where another struggle ensued and she allegedly elbowed the officer.

After her blood test, she was then taken to the jail without incident.

She’s facing multiple charges, including endangering the welfare of children, aggravated assault and DUI.