PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority is extending the suspension on water shutoffs until the beginning of August.
“Given the recent economic disruptions, some of our customers are experiencing unique financial hardships that may affect their ability to pay bills,” said PWSA Board Chair Paul Leger in a press release. “We feel this action is appropriate to ensure that no one is without water service at this critical time.”
The PWSA says it decided to postpone water shutoffs for another month, until Aug. 1.
If you cannot pay your bill, the PWSA will not shut off your water.
However, you will still be billed for services after the suspension ends. And if you can’t pay the past-balances that accrued come Aug. 1, service may be terminated.
Customers unable to pay should call 412-255-2423 to talk about payment plans and assistance programs.
