PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Steelers coach Bill Cowher supports the decision to reschedule this summer’s Pro Football Hall of Fame Ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony was originally scheduled for Aug. 8. Cowher and former Steelers safety Troy Polamalu were among those being enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame said events tied to this year’s Enshrinement Week will be moved to Aug. 5-9, 2021.

“Totally support and understand the @NFL’s decision to move this year’s @ProFootballHOF Induction to next year. See you in Canton in August 2021 for a festive weekend. Stay safe,” Cowher said on Twitter.

The Steelers and Cowboys also agreed to postpone their game to Aug. 5, 2021. Fans can keep their tickets for the game to guarantee their seats for the 2021 game or they can get a refund.

Cowher and former Steelers safety Donnie Shell are members of the special Centennial Class of 2020, celebrating the NFL’s 100th season.