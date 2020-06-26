JULY 4th FIREWORKS:Click here for a list of local fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police arrested a second person for their role in the destruction of a police vehicle during the riots on May 30.

According to investigators, Robert Redman was captured on video using a skateboard to damage the vehicle outside of PPG Paints Arena.

Redman was also seen tagging bridge supports with graffiti at the intersection of Crosstown and Forbes.

Police are also looking for two suspects wanted for vandalizing the same vehicle.

Photo Credit: KDKA

One of the suspects wore a ski mask and the other had bright pink hair and was wearing a yellow bandana.

