PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say they have arrested a man charged in the 2019 shooting death of a man in Larimer.

On Friday, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police said 22-year-old Isaiah Evans is charged with criminal homicide and other gun charges.

He is accused of shooting 42-year-old Daniel Carpenter in March 2019. Carpentered later died from his injuries.

Carpenter was shot while sitting inside a vehicle on Shetland Street.

