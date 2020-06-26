Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say they have arrested a man charged in the 2019 shooting death of a man in Larimer.
On Friday, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police said 22-year-old Isaiah Evans is charged with criminal homicide and other gun charges.
ALERT: VCU detectives made an arrest today in a 2019 homicide.
Isaiah Evans, 22, of the East End is charged with criminal homicide and gun charges.
Full report here:https://t.co/qAP6trehi2 pic.twitter.com/Vf3JbEzCCI
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) June 27, 2020
He is accused of shooting 42-year-old Daniel Carpenter in March 2019. Carpentered later died from his injuries.
Carpenter was shot while sitting inside a vehicle on Shetland Street.
