UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A 21-year old was killed early Saturday morning in an ATV accident along State Route 43 in Union Township.
The Washington County Medical Examiner identified the driver of the ATV as 21-year old Tyler Gereshenski of Finleyville.
Gereshenski was driving an ATV in the southbound lanes of Pennsylvania State Route 43 and was struck by an SUV near mile marker 44.
A motorist reported the incident just after midnight early Saturday morning.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.
