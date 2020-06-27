PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 90 new Coronavirus cases Saturday and no additional deaths.
The county-wide total now stands at 2,472 since March 14. This includes 2,329 confirmed cases and 143 probable cases.
Officials report that 381 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases, with two more patients hospitalized since Friday’s report. Of the hospitalized patients, 148 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 73 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.
The death toll stands at 186, with 174 confirmed deaths and 12 that are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.
Deaths have been in individuals ranging in age from 23-103, the youngest patients being 23 and 42 years of age. The median age of those who have died is 84.
The department noted in today’s report that 77 percent of the new cases were in people ages 19 to 49.
The department reported 61 cases on Friday, making it the second highest daily jump in two months.
