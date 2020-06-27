Comments
BRIDGEVILLE (KDKA) — Fire crews worked to contain a two-alarm fire at the Bridgeville Towers Apartment complex, according to Allegheny County dispatch.
The apartment complex is located in the 400 block of Bank Street Extension. Dispatchers say there was heavy smoke at the scene, but no flames were visible.
There is no word on any injuries. Residents were evacuated from the building.
The fire was originally reported to dispatch around 9:40 a.m. Saturday.
