CLAIRTON (KDKA) – Protesters in Clairton marched on Saturday afternoon in an effort to spark what they call “positive change in the community.”

Many that took to the streets told KDKA that violence has touched their own families and that their march will help others hear their message and help the community mend together.

“I lost my own son to gun violence and it’s very important for people to understand because these cannot be filled, they don’t need to be filled anymore,” said Tina Ford the founder of MOM’s Group Inc. “We need to come together, as a village, to help raise the community like we used to.”

Those marching also released balloons in remembrance of those killed by gun violence in Clairton.