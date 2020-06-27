JULY 4th FIREWORKS:Click here for a list of local fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Open Society Foundations has granted the Mayor’s Office of Equity’s Welcoming Pittsburgh Initiative $500,000 for vulnerable immigrant communities.

The money will be handled by local community organizations that help immigrant and refugee communities in Pittsburgh. They will be dispersing the money to those that did not receive a federal stimulus payment.

Organizations such as Acculturation for Justice, Access and Peace Outreach, Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance, Casa San Jose, Jewish Family & Community Services, and Union of African Communities were part of the creation of this fund.

Those looking to apply for the assistance can email the Welcoming Pittsburgh Initiative at welcomingpgh@gmail.com for more information.

The money will be distributed over the next several weeks on a first-come-first-serve basis.

