ISSAQUAH Wa./PITTSBURGH Pa. (KDKA) — Costco is bringing back samples but with some safety restrictions.
Samples will now be prepackaged and kept behind a plexiglass shield. As many as 30 stores have already started offering samples again, according to Bloomberg.
Costco also announced it got rid of its fan-favorite half-sheet cake, opting instead to focus on its 10 inch round cakes instead.
Big achievements deserve a celebration! Share the love with your grad by picking up a round 10” cake at the bakery. Please note: Half-sheet cakes are currently not available to order or customize.
Posted by Costco on Friday, May 29, 2020</blockquote
Costco has three locations in the Pittsburgh region, including ones in Cranberry Township, Robinson Township and West Homestead.
