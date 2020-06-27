JULY 4th FIREWORKS:Click here for a list of local fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh officially reopened Fineview Park after a major facelift.

The $430,000 project provided new playground equipment, a new walking track, and a reconfiguration of the sports courts.

Those who helped get the project going and completed said they’re thrilled with the park’s improvements.

“I’ve never seen the playground so activated,” said Christine Whispell of the Fineview Citizens Council. “It was empty, nobody using it, it was a ghost town then. Today, just look around, everybody’s here, young, old, everybody.”

City leaders also took part in several games with local children to help celebrate the park’s reopening.

