BUTLER (KDKA) – Hundreds of people should be putting the finishing touches on the Big Butler Fair, which happens every year over the Fourth of July.

Like many summer events this year, the Big Butler Fair was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

To make up for lost business, fair and festival vendors are getting creative.

Three Rivers Concessions, John The Greek and Boyer’s Ice Cream have teamed up for the “Fairless Tour,” which brings fair food to communities who would normally host their own fairs.

For the past ten days, food stands have been sitting outside of The Atrium along 422 in Butler County, offering a wide range of fair staples from ice cream and funnel cakes to gyros and cheese fries.

Shelby Seivers and her husband own Three Rivers Concessions.

She said the shutdown was cause for concern, as it was for many small businesses.

“We went through a little bit of a panic, did a whole lot of praying,” she said.

The “Fairless Tour” has drawn crowds from all over the area, giving Seivers’ company a much needed boost.

“We’re very, very blessed and very humbled by all the people that have come out just to support and get their fair food,” she said.

The food delighted patrons and gave them an opportunity to support local businesses.

“It was really important for us to be able to get out here and support these guys,” said Bob Hoover of Butler.

Saturday was the last day for the “Fairless Tour” outside The Atrium, but Seivers said they plan to set up along Route 8 across from Conley Resort & Golf soon.

She added they hope to take their tour to communities across the region.

For updates on the “Fairless Tour’s” next stop, visit the Three Rivers Concessions Facebook page.