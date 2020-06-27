PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An arrest has finally been made in connection with a deadly shooting that took place in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood in 2019.

Isaiah Evans was taken into custody on Friday and is being charged with homicide.

Evans, 22-years-old, is facing criminal homicide charge from the shooting last year that killed 42-year-old Daniel Carpenter.

Pittsburgh Police’s Violent Crimes Unit detectives made the arrest on Friday.

The shooting happened on St. Patrick’s Day on March 17, 2019.

According to police, Zone 5 officers were called out to the intersection of Victor Way and Shetland Street for a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found Carpenter inside a car with a gunshot wound to his neck.

Nearby witnesses tried to help the victim before paramedics arrived.

Medics took Carpenter to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition.

He died of his injuries the following day.

Evans also faces gun charges in addition to the criminal homicide charge.

