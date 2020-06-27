Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a stabbing on Lincoln Avenue.
According to police, the suspect walked into a store on the corner of Lincoln Avenue and stabbed one of the workers, left the store and walked up the street where they got into an altercation with the second victim and stabbed them as well.
The worker at the store is in critical but stable condition and was transported to the hospital.
The second person’s injuries were fatal.
Police are investigating the incident.
No suspects have been named.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
You must log in to post a comment.